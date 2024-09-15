5 Ways to Avoid Nutritional Deficiency

Nutritional deficiency can cause several health problems and can affect physical as well as mental health. Whether it is fatigue, weakened immunity, or impaired cognitive function, nutrient deficiencies due to consuming a poor diet can affect you. The good news is that with a few mindful practices, you can ensure your body receives the nutrients it requires to perform its best. Here are five ways to avoid nutritional deficiency and stay healthy.

Eat a Balanced Diet

A healthy diet is one that is balanced and incorporates foods from all the food groups to ensure that the body gets all the nutrients it needs. Your meals should consist of:

Fruits and Vegetables: They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are beneficial for the body, and can reduce the risks of chronic diseases.

Whole Grains: Vitamin B and fibre are found in brown rice, oats, and whole wheat foods. These are good sources of energy as well.

Proteins: Protein from lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, beans, and legumes are important for tissue repair and immune function.

Dairy or Dairy Alternatives: Dairy products like milk and butter are crucial sources of calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients that are vital for the development of bones.

Fats: Essential fats from nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil are important for the brain and for hormone regulation.

Consuming a diverse diet helps to get all the necessary nutrients and avoid deficiencies in vitamins and minerals.

Supplement When Necessary

Even with a balanced diet, there are cases where some nutrients are not met because of factors such as lifestyle, health status, or age. In such situations, the use of dietary supplements is useful. One of the best supplements is Bevon Syrup, available at Apollo Pharmacy at a competitive price.

Bevon Suspension is a multivitamin supplement that contains vitamin B6, vitamin D3, vitamin B12, zinc, biotin, and other vitamins and minerals. It assists in managing nutritional deficiencies resulting from low nutrient consumption or diseases. It helps to improve the immune system, strengthen bones, and increase energy levels, which makes it a great addition to the diet if you are at risk of developing deficiencies.

Stay Hydrated

While people tend to only focus on the food they eat, water is a critical component in the body as it helps in the transportation of nutrients in the body. Lack of water can affect digestion, which in turn will make it difficult for the body to assimilate the vitamins and minerals that are required. Staying hydrated throughout the day helps the body to utilise the nutrients from the food items that you are consuming.

Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day, and even more, if you are physically active or live in a hot climate. Also, it is recommended to consume food items that are rich in water, such as cucumbers, oranges, and watermelons, to increase your water intake.

Monitor and Adjust Your Diet Based on Health Changes

Nutritional needs also change with age or as you progress through various stages in life. For example, pregnant women require more iron and folic acid in their diets than other women of their age, and older people need more calcium and vitamin D for their bones. Nutrient deficiencies can be detected early through routine medical check-ups, and one can change their diet or supplement as necessary. Some of the signs that may indicate that you are suffering from a nutritional deficiency include fatigue, hair loss, and brittle nails, among others. In such cases, consult with a healthcare provider who may recommend specific tests to determine if you’re deficient in any nutrients and guide you on the necessary dietary adjustments.

Limit Processed Foods

Processed and packed foods are not only nutrient-deficient but also contain high levels of unhealthy fats, sugars, and salt that can cause nutritional deficiencies in the long run. Although they are easy to prepare, they are not very healthy and lack nutrients, causing nutrient deficiencies.

Instead, try to consume whole and minimally processed foods that are rich in nutrients and have not been significantly altered from their natural state. If you have to eat processed foods, then opt for the healthier ones, such as whole grain products, low-sodium products, and products that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

Conclusion

Preventing nutritional deficiencies is a key component of maintaining overall health and well-being. To avoid the negative impacts of nutrient deficiencies, one has to ensure that they take balanced meals, consume water, modify their diet if necessary, take supplements if required, and avoid taking processed foods.

In case there is still a need for an energy boost, Bevon Syrup is one of the best to consider. It is available at Apollo Pharmacy and contains a rich mix of vitamins and minerals that can be useful for people who have a poor diet and are prone to vitamin and mineral deficiencies. As you know, prevention is better than cure, and the right actions today will create a healthier tomorrow.