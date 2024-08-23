Are Russians falling out of love with vodka?

Moscow, Aug 23 It is the alcoholic beverage most stereotypically identified with Russia, but vodka seems to be losing its charm for the people of the country, with its share of the domestic market in 2024 plunging to single-digit figures, as per sales data.

Vodka accounted for just six per cent of sales of alcoholic beverages in this year so far, said the Moscow city news agency, citing data by IT company Atol which manufactures equipment and software solutions for the retail sector, RT reported.

The stereotypical national drink's place has been taken by lower-strength alcoholic beverages, like beer and wine, which together accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total alcohol sales in the year, with the former the most popular by far as it is favoured by over half of the consumers.

Beer (pivo in Russian) has become the most popular alcoholic beverage among Russians, accounting for 51 per cent of total alcohol sales since the beginning of the year, as per the data.

Wine was the second most consumed alcohol product in the country, making up 23 per cent of sales in the alcoholic drinks category, it added.

Vodka's measly share of the market was just marginally above gin and rum, which each had a 5 per cent share. Various other spirits made up the remaining 10 per cent of sales.

Overall, the greatest demand for alcoholic drinks was recorded in June, reaching 18 per cent of total sales, according to Atol.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova had in July noted that consumption of alcohol in the country has almost halved since 2009, with intake declining from 14 to eight litres per capita.

Golikova, a former Health Minister, said that Russian authorities have been setting up health centres and consulting offices for preventive care since 2009, while a campaign for greater awareness among the public has also been launched, RT reported.

"We started talking about the basic necessity to change our lifestyle within the framework of the national project ‘Health’," she stated, adding that tobacco consumption has also significantly decreased over the past 15 years.

