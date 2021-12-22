As Omicron variant spreads, WHO warns against 'social mixing' on Christmas and New Year eve

We all remember the devastation caused by the second wave of corona virus in India. Now another variant of covid 'omicron' has increased the tensions of the country. During this time, people naturally have no choice but to boost their immune system. Now that the new type of covid Omicron has arrived in India, the WHO has given some warnings to the people. Rising cases of omicron around the world could cause some disruption to upcoming festivals, he said.

If you are enjoying wedding-party functions without any worries, be a little careful. Take all preventative measures and advise people close to you to get fully vaccinated. Emerging data from South Africa indicate that omicron has increased the risk of re-infection, said WHO chief doctor Tedros Adadhanom Gebreius. Attending any type of wedding or event now can be dangerous, he warned. It can kill people. However, Michael Ryan, WHO's emergency director, said current data showed that the omicron variant was transmitting more rapidly than the delta variant.

This alarming statement comes at a time when everyone is in a celebration mood. With Christmas and New Year approaching, people have almost given up worrying about getting infected with coronavirus. But after the statement that the omicron variant of corona can increase the risk of re-infection, especially those who have been infected with corona before and those who have recovered from it, their fears have increased again.