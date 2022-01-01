Assam will vaccinate 15-18 age group within 7 days, says health minister

Assam government has announced the vaccination campaign to 15–18-year age bracket with Covaxin within one week, the health minister Keshav Mahanta talked in the regards on Friday.

The health and education officials will help to set up special camps in schools and junior colleges across the state to vaccinate the students. And those who are neither in school nor in colleges can get their vaccination dose at regular centers.

“Vaccination of this new section of the population will start on January 3. We have taken it as a mission to finish first dose vaccination of all eligible 15–18-year-olds by January 9 before the start of third dose vaccination for citizens above 60, and frontline and healthcare workers from January 10,” Mahanta said.

“I request all parents and guardians to ensure that their children get the first dose by January 9 so that they are eligible to get their second dose in February before the start of the final or board exams,” he added.

According to data, the state has nearly 2 million children between the 15-18 age categories. And till date, the state has recorded 37.5 million doses of vaccination. Though the Assam has yet to record a new variant Omicron, the health minister said.

“To fight the possible onslaught of Omicron we have 9,000 extra beds, 1,000 ICU beds, and 2,600 oxygen beds ready at the moment. If required, we can increase the total number of beds to 25,000 within one week,” said Mahanta.