At 2.09 lakh, India reports 10% dip in new Covid cases

New Delhi, Jan 31 India has reported 2,09,918 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, 10 per cent lower than the previous day's 2.34 lakh. In the same time span, 959 fresh Covid deaths have also been reported, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

With the addition of new Covid fatalities, the death toll has reached 4,95,050. However, Kerala added 374 deaths as backlog to Monday's count.

The active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 18,31,268, which constitutes 4.43 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,62,628 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,89,76,122. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 13,31,198 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 72.89 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 15.75 per cent while daily positivity rate has reported marginal rise at 15.77 per cent.

With the administration of over 28 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 166.03 crore as of Monday morning.

More than 12.38 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.

