AU researchers to study impact of microgreens on adolescents

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 11 Researchers in the Allahabad University (AU) will conduct a study to identify ways in which microgreens vegetables that are just a few inches tall like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, watercress, radish, etc., can help improve the health of adolescent girls living in Uttar Pradesh villages.

A research project "Microgreens value addition for advancement towards nutrition and wellness among adolescent girls in rural areas" along with funds of Rs 11.94 lakh has been sanctioned by the Council of Science and Technology, Uttar Pradesh.

As part of this mission, a team led by Neetu Mishra, associate professor and head, department of family and community sciences, AU will undertake in-depth laboratory and field-based studies.

"Microgreens will be extensively studied for their nutritional benefits and will be explored for their micronutrient composition. The lab work will be done in the research lab of the department of family and community sciences and field work will be done in villages of the Koraon development block of Prayagraj," said Mishra.

