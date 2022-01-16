Baricitinib, Sotrovimab, here's what you need to know about covid treatments approved by WHO

The whole world is trying to fight covid pandemic. Corona vaccines have been developed. The booster dose has also arrived to fight the new variant. Some capsules have also hit the market. Now two more new drugs have been added. All of them have the same goal and that is to keep the virus away.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved two drugs for the treatment of covid. Both of these medications are expected to be given when covid is severe. It will be a lifeline for the patient and will reduce the death toll.

Baricitinib

Baricitinib is an oral drug, used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It provides an alternative to other arthritis drugs called Interleukin-6 receptor blockers, recommended by WHO in July 2021. It is strongly recommended for patients with severe or critical COVID-19. WHO recommends that it is given with corticosteroids.

Sotrovimab

Sotrovimab is an alternative to casirivimab-imdevimab, a monoclonal antibody cocktail recommended by WHO in September 2021. Studies are ongoing on the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies against Omicron but early laboratory studies show that sotrovimab retains its activity.

Medicines approved by WHO

Arthritis drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab, which the WHO endorsed in July, are IL-6 inhibitors that suppress a dangerous overreaction of the immune system to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Available in India?

The antibody cocktail Casirivimab and imdevimab are available in the country. Many healthcare professionals and doctors are being given monoclonal antibody injections after covid. With this drug, the symptoms of corona disappear within four to five days.