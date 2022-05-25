Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 6 asymptomatic local Covid-19 cases
By IANS | Published: May 25, 2022 03:42 PM2022-05-25T15:42:03+5:302022-05-25T15:50:07+5:30
Beijing, May 25 Beijing reported 41 new confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and six local asymptomatic cases, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, 32 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, Xinhua news agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor