Bengal ‘expired’ saline death: Doctors' forum approaches Governor seeking judicial probe

Kolkata, Jan 17 Service Doctors' Forum (SDF), an association of doctors practicing in West Bengal, approached the office of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday, seeking his intervention in initiating a judicial probe into the deaths of a woman and a newborn at a state-run medical facility in West Midnapore district allegedly after being administered with expired Ringer's Lactate intravanous fluid.

In an email communique, the SDF has also opposed the decision of the West Bengal government to suspend 12 doctors of the medical facility.

The SDF has claimed that the suspension of the 12 doctors are aimed at diverting attention from the real reason of the death, which was the administration of expired Ringer’s Lactate supplied by a blacklisted entity, Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.

SDF has also claimed that from the post-mortem report of the deceased woman, Mamoni Ruidas, who died on January 10, it is clear the death was due to the adverse impact of saline or medicine administered on her and in such a situation, the suspension of the 12 doctors are attempts to divert attention from the main issue.

"I do not understand where the state government reached the conclusion that the negligence by the doctors was responsible for the mishap. We condemn the suspension of the doctors and demand immediate withdrawal of the decision. If there has been any lapse, the state health department is responsible for lapses,” said an office bearer of the SDF.

On Thursday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a virtual clean chit to the entity and announced the suspension of 12 doctors, putting the entire onus of the tragedies on them.

"Had it been the case, then there would have been similar reports from other hospitals in the state where the same solution was used. Here, the case was different. It was a sheer case of negligence. Remember, negligence is also a sort of crime," the Chief Minister told mediapersons on Thursday.

State health secretary, Narayan Swarup Nigam said that as per the standard operating protocol since there had been an incident, the batches of solutions supplied by the same entity have been sent for re-examination.

"All I can say is that the batches that were sent for use were properly tested repeatedly and then only sent for use. These batches will be tested again as per standard operating protocol,” the state health secretary said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor