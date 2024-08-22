Bengaluru doctors save 25-year-old mother suffering from acute liver failure

New Delhi, Aug 22 Doctors in Bengaluru on Wednesday successfully treated a 25-year-old mother suffering from dengue-induced acute liver failure.

Sonali (name changed) was travelling from Rajasthan to Bangalore, for a joyous occasion when amid the celebrations she suddenly developed acute chills and in a very short time her condition worsened profusely.

Her condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to severe internal bleeding, multiple hematomas, and a critical drop in platelet and blood counts.

Initial treatment at a local hospital included transfusions of 20 to 25 units of blood products. Despite this, she developed lung complications and significant swelling due to bleeding spots, with doctors warning that she might need a liver transplant.

Seeking a more definitive solution, her family was guided to the liver team at Aster RV Hospital. “When Sonali was admitted, she was nearly unconscious, with multiple organs affected. The first 48 to 72 hours were crucial,” said Dr Ganjoo Hepatology & Integrated Liver Care at Aster RV Hospital.

The team administered intensive, dedicated liver regenerative therapy and other treatments, focusing on stabilising her condition.

Remarkably, within 48 to 72 hours, Sonali regained consciousness, marking a significant turning point in her recovery. The medical team paid meticulous attention to her nutritional needs, providing essential vitamins and minerals through a nasal tube to support liver detoxification and metabolic functions.

After a stay of six days in the ICU, she was transferred to the ward for continued recovery.

“Sonali’s case was extremely critical, and her recovery was nothing short of a miracle,” said Dr. Romil, a member of the liver team.

“I am incredibly thankful to the doctors and staff who saved my life and reunited me with my child,” said Sonali by way of expressing gratitude.

