Bihar hooch tragedy: Five SHOs suspended in East Champaran, toll rises to 31

Patna, April 17 After the hooch tragedy in Bihar's East Champaran that has claimed 31 lives, the district police suspended SHOs of five police stations, an official said on Monday.

A letter in this regard was issued from the district SP office saying that the SHOs of Turkaulia, Sugaili, Paharpur, Harsidhi and Raghunathpur police stations have been suspended with immediate effect.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, the SP of East Champaran district said: "The officers of five police stations were suspected for their callous attitude. Hence, we have taken action against them and suspended them from immediate effect. We have also arrested 20 accused so far. The district police will not let anyone go scot free."

Meanwhile, the toll has reached 31 in the hooch tragedy that struck on Thursday. 22 people had died till Saturday and nine more persons succumbed till Monday morning.

