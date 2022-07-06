Bihar sees spike in new Covid cases

Patna, July 6 New Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Bihar, with 338 people testing positive in a span of 24 hours, said the state health department.

The spike in new cases was recorded from July 4 (6 p.m.) to July 5 (6 p.m).

The maximum cases were recorded in Patna where 182 people tested positive. Bhagalpur district was in the second position with 30 positive cases.

As per an official of the health department, 162 cases were registered on July 4 out of which 59 were from the state capital.

The new cases have now doubled in Bihar and the infection rate in Patna is three folds.

With this, the total active cases in Bihar are 1,269. Besides Patna and Bhagalpur, Banka has 16 cases, Muzaffarpur 12 and Darbhanga 11. The cases in the remaining 33 districts are in single digits.

