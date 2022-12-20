Bodies piled on top of each other in hospital morgues as Covid sweeps through Beijing

New Delhi, Dec 20 Beijing is currently facing an extraordinary wave of deaths as

Covid-19 rips through the population, amid a widespread lack of data as mass, compulsory testing is abruptly halted across the country, RFA reported.

As China moves away from the grueling lockdowns, mass tracking of citizens and daily testing that characterised Communist Party leader Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy, a high-ranking official in the party's law enforcement arm said that a family member of his had died recently, and the family had had to wait five days before they could

find a cremation slot.

The person, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said he had only been able to get a cremation that fast due to his rank and connections within the Chinese political system, RFA reported.

According to the person, who works in the Communist Party's political and legal affairs system, which directs and governs law enforcement across the country, the current wave of Covid-19 infections in Beijing was driven by transmissions in hospitals, known as nosocomial infections.

"A relative of mine had been recuperating in hospital

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor