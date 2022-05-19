Breast cancer screening of 10,000 women completed in Goa

Panaji, May 19 Under the initiative of cricketer Yuvraj Singhs ‘YouWeCan Foundation, breast cancer screening of about 10,000 women across Goa has been completed.

The programme 'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa' was organised in association with the SBI Foundation and the Government of Goa.

Launched in October 2021, the project aims to screen 1 lakh women in Goa for breast cancer, thereby ensuring that 50 per cent of the age eligible female population in the state is screened.

According to Yuvraj Singh, his endeavour is to provide a screening platform to the entire female population of Goa for early detection and timely treatment.

"I am happy that we have successfully completed 10,000 screenings and that we have helped the women who have tested positive get the required treatment," he stated in a press release.

"We aim to achieve our target of screening 1 lakh women across the state in the next 18 months," he added.

"In the near future, we plan to scale up our breast cancer screening initiative by taking it to other states. Our ultimate goal is to make it a pan-India initiative and help women across India have access to early detection mechanism for breast cancer," he said.

Under the 'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa' initiative, free of cost breast cancer screening is being conducted at 35 health centres across Goa along with multiple outreach camps. Till date, 142 outreach camps have been held in various parts of the state. Of the 10,000 women who have been screened so far, seven women have been diagnosed positive for breast cancer and their treatment has commenced.

"I am sure our sustained efforts will reach all eligible women and benefit them," said Dr Geeta Kakodkar, Director of Health Services.

