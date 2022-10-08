Canada confirms 1,411 monkeypox cases

Ottawa, Oct 8 Canada has confirmed 1,411 cases of monkeypox, including 38 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Of the confirmed cases, 674 are from Ontario, 521 from Quebec, 167 from British Columbia, 41 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, the health agency added on Friday.

The rollout of second doses in Canada started this week. The second dose, only for people who do not have symptoms, can be administered 28 days after the first, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse, according to experts.

