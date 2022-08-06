Canada registers 28,596 new Covid cases in a week

Ottawa, Aug 6 In the week from July 24-30, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) registered 28,596 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the PHAC's latest update on Friday, the number of total Covod-19 cases and deaths in Canada reached 4,084,728 and 42,901, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 13.6 per cent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 69.

The health agency said ithat according to the latest data people vaccinated with a complete primary series plus one or more additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines had an approximately five times lower hospitalisation rate and likewise a five times lower mortality rate, compared to unvaccinated people.

Covid-19 modelling studies published recently in the Canada Communicable Disease Report showed that without collective efforts in achieving high vaccine coverage and adhering to public health measures, the country could have experienced an estimated up to 34 million cases, 2 million hospitalisations and 800,000 deaths as of April 2022, the PHAC said.

