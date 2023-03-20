Cases of fresh Covid affected negligible in Bengal

Kolkata, March 20 Despite the recent spike in the number of people being affected by Covid-19 virus throughout the country, the effect so far is negligible in West Bengal.

As of Sunday, of the total 5,915 active cases at the national level, West Bengal has 46, which is three higher compared to what it was in the previous day. Not a single death has been reported from the state so far this year.

However, the West Bengal health department has stopped issuing its own Covid-19 bulletin. As per records of the state health department, the last 'Corona Bulletin' issued by it was January 28.

According to a senior state health department official, following an advisory issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare the state government has again started an awareness campaign in a limited way.

"Although no advisory has been issued by the state health department on this count, unofficially the state-run hospitals have been advised to be on alert so that in case there is a major spike in the figure of affected people in the coming days, they should be ready to handle the situation," the state health department official said.

