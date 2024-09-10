Chikungunya Surge Causes Brain Complications in Children; Public Urged to Take Precautions

Chikungunya, known for its characteristic fever and joint pain, is now posing a serious risk to children, with one to two percent showing symptoms of encephalitis, a swelling of the brain lining. Additional complications include liver infections, rashes, blackening, and seizures. The number of Chikungunya cases has surged five-fold this year compared to last year, raising alarm among health officials.

Complications in Children

A seven-month-old girl from Chandannagar, who developed brain complications from chikungunya, received treatment at a private hospital in the city. Dr. Sagar Lad reported that the girl's cerebral fluid was tested, revealing the presence of the chikungunya virus. She experienced high fever and seizures and was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment.

Child Cases Increased

Senior pediatrician Sanjay Mankar confirmed the rise in chikungunya cases among children. He noted that the number of affected children has grown, with one in 100 cases leading to brain infection and symptoms of encephalitis.

Call to Monitor Monkeypox

Although no cases of monkeypox (Mpox) have been reported in India, the World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency. Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra issued new guidelines on Monday, instructing a district-level review and urging states to follow the ministry's directives on managing monkeypox. The National Centre for Disease Control's instructions are to be acted upon promptly.