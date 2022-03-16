China battles Covid again: India to face fourth covid wave?, here's what experts have to say

Covid cases in China have once again started to rise, the country has reported the biggest outbreak since the pandemic began.

The country identified 3,507 new locally spread cases in the last 24 hours, up from 1,337 a day earlier, The Washington Post reported citing China's National Health Commission.



The number of covid cases is increasing rapidly, while in some provinces, the number of corona patients has increased so much that the situation is out of control. A lockdown has been imposed in many parts of China. Lockdown has been imposed in some provinces, while restrictions have been tightened in some places.The sudden spike in covid cases in the country is being attributed to highly transmissible BA.2 sublineage of the Omicron variant, also known as the 'Stealth' Omicron.

China has perceived a "Zero Covid strategy" from the beginning, which has increasingly been considered unfeasible.

Will there be another wave of corona in India?

Along with China, Covid cases are also increasing in Europe and Hong Kong. Therefore, will there be fourth wave of covid in India too? Such a question is being presented. Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Kumar, Head Doctor, Covid Task Force, said that the possibility of a new wave of corona in India is very unlikely. The main reason for this is that when the third wave of corona hit the country, many people were infected with the same virus as BA.2, a subtype of omicron. This means that antibodies against BA.2 have already formed among the citizens of India. Therefore, it is not expected that another new wave of corona will come to India.

Vaccination increased in India

Another important reason for the absence of a new wave of corona in India is the acceleration of vaccination in India. Most citizens of the country have taken both doses of the vaccine. Also, the highest risk is for people over 60 years of age. So for them we have now turned on booster doses. Therefore, the possibility of a new wave of corona in India is very unlikely, said Narendra Kumar.

