Chinese mainland reports 353 new local confirmed Covid-19 cases, 260 in Shanghai

Beijing, May 4 The Chinese mainland has reported 353 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 260 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Wednesday.

The rest of the cases were reported in 11 other provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Henan and Sichuan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shanghai also reported 4,722 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, out of a total of 5,075 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

A total of 2,092 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

That brought the mainland's total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 198,550 as of Tuesday.

A total of 16 new deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, all in Shanghai, according to the report.

