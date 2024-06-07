Complex robotic surgery saves 70-year-old man with malignant renal tumour

Kolkata, June 7 Doctors here used an advanced robotic surgery to treat a 70-year-old man with a renal tumour. Doctors at the Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), Kolkata, diagnosed the patient, Dulal Dutta, with a malignant tumour affecting the largest vein in the body and his right kidney.

The 3 cm tumour thrombus spread from the Inferior Vena Cava - IVC (the largest vein in the body) and spread to the right kidney measuring 6cm x 5.5cm x 5cm.

This led to the obstruction of the blood flow as well as enlarged the right kidney to 12 cm x 7 cm x 6 cm (the normal size of a human kidney is about 10cm x 5cm x 3 cm). The patient also had pre-existing renal failure, hypertension, and diabetes.

The doctors resorted to Robotic Radical Nephrectomy with Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Thrombectomy to treat Dutta. The surgery helped remove the large tumour and also discharged him within five days.

"The integration of robotic technology in removing renal tumours has redefined complex tumour removal procedures. With unparalleled precision and minimally invasive approaches, robotic surgery offers a remarkable potential in ensuring meticulous tumour excisions," said Dr. Tarun Jindal, Senior Consultant Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Cancer Centres, Kolkata.

"The level of precision can be witnessed in the case of the patient, which led to his swift recovery and return to normal life post-treatment despite the extensive nature of the surgery. The innovative modality not only enhances surgical outcomes but it also minimises postoperative complications, signifying a transformation in oncological care," he added.

The minimally invasive robotic approach involved smaller incisions measuring 8mm each compared to the approximately 30 cm cut required in traditional open surgery.

It also resulted in less pain, reduced need for analgesics, quicker return of bowel function, and an earlier discharge, enabling the patient to return to normal life more swiftly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor