Cough syrup row: Legal action by Uzbekistan, consular help being given, says MEA

New Delhi, Dec 29 The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Uzbekistan has initiated legal action in the cough syrup death row.

"Legal action initiated in Uzbekistan. We're providing consular assistance to some linked to Indian firm there," it said in a statement.

Uzbekistan has claimed that a cough syrup allegedly made by Noida-based Marion Biotech killed 18 children.

As per reports, the Indian embassy has contacted Uzbekistan authorities on the matter.

Though Uzbek authorities have not contacted Indian government over the matter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "Nevertheless, our embassy has contacted the Uzbek side and is seeking further details of their investigation. We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people, including the local representative of the company there."

A probe has been initiated by India's drug regulatory body CDSCO over the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup made by an Indian firm.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that further action would be taken on the basis of the inspection of the pharma company.

