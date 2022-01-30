Covid-19 infections rise to 535,080 in Myanmar

Yangon, Jan 30 The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 535,080 in Myanmar on Saturday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The release said 172 new confirmed cases were reported, with a daily positivity rate of 1.96 percent in the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry's figures on Saturday, the total death toll stood at 19,310 as no daily deaths from Covid-19 were reported for six consecutive days.

Another 201 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 513,101 and over 6.33 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases in March 2020.

