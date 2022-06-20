Covid cases cross 500-mark in Lucknow, 2,500 in UP

Lucknow, June 20 The number of active Covid cases in Lucknow have crossed the 500-mark after a gap of nearly four months.

In Uttar Pradesh the number of cases has gone past the 2500-mark.

At least 89 more persons have tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, while 62 patients recovered in the same period, taking the active cases to 505.

According to the health department officials, fresh cases included four patients who were tested during a routine drive at a private hospital.

Among other cases, most people had influenza-like-illness followed by those who came in contact with the people diagnosed earlier.

Within the city, the highest number of cases were from Aliganj and Alambagh areas (15 cases each), followed by Old city (10), and Indiranagar, Chinhat and Sarojini Nagar (9 cases each).

Other cases were registered from City station (7), Gosainganj (4) NK Road (3), Turiyaganj (3) among other areas.

Among active cases, 18 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city, while the rest are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are recovering in home isolation.

District surveillance officer (DSO) Dr Milind Vardhan said that people should take Covid seriously because most of the patients who are getting diagnosed have mild influenza-like symptoms.

"Although Covid-19 is not causing serious illness, if anyone has influenza-like symptoms, he/she should get tested and keep themselves isolated till results come," he added.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the active case tally of Covid crossed the 2,500-mark on Sunday with 491 new cases, but 273 persons also recovered from the infection in the same duration.

More than half of the new and active cases (over 51 per cent) are concentrated in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

Experts advised caution, but said that there was no need to panic as Omicron was the operating virus.

