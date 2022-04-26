Covid: Covaxin and Corbevax vaccines have been approve for children aged 6 years and above

The national drugs regulator has approved the emergency use of two anti-coronavirus vaccines in children aged 6-12 years, this major development has been approved on Tuesday. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Biological E’s Corbevax vaccines for the children of age group 6-12.

In October last year, the subject expert committee of the central drugs standard control organization approved, the use of Covaxin in children aged 2-18 years. On April 21, the subject expert committee recommended Corbevax for emergency use in children aged 5 years and above.

Talking about the other vaccines for children Pfizer jab is currently being administered among children aged 12 years and above. However the company is still testing the vaccine on younger children. In India, the drugs controller approved Zydus Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D vaccine in August for 12years children.