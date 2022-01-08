Covid: Gujarat reports 5,677 fresh cases, lion's share in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, Jan 8 Gujarat on Saturday reported 5,677 fresh Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 8,55,929, while 32 Omicron cases raised the states tally of the new variant to 236.

The state presently has 22,901 active Covid cases.

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 2,567, followed by Surat (1,661), Vadodara (329), Rajkot (257), Valsad (116), Anand (87), Gandhinagar (81), Bhavnagar (75), Kheda (64) and Kutch (63), among others.

Of the 32 Omicron cases detected on Saturday, 12 were from Ahmedabad, 5 each from Anand and Vadodara, 3 from Mehsana, and 2 from Bharuch, among others.

