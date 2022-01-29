Covid Update: Delhi reports 4,483 new cases, 28 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 29 A total of 4,483 new Covid cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall tally to 18,23,815 so far, as per the daily health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Saturday.

In the same time period, 28 persons succumbed to the virus, taking Delhi Covid death toll to 25,797 till date.

The test positivity rate also dipped to 7.41 per cent in Delhi, which presently has 24,800 active Covid cases, down from 8.6 per cent and 29,152 reported on Friday, respectively. The national capital presently has a recovery rate of 97.22 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.41 per cent.

With 8,807 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 17,73,218. A total of 18,536 Covid patients are under home isolation at present.

A total of 60,542 new tests 48,313 RT-PCR and 12,219 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,48,00,027 so far.

Out of the 57,057 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, 20,227 were first doses and 26,326 second doses.

A total of 10,504 precautionary doses were also administered in the past 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Delhi stood at 2,94,72,771.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 39,869 in the city.

