Covid Update: Gujarat reports 35 deaths, 8,338 fresh cases

Gandhinagar, Feb 1 For the second day in a row, Gujarat on Tuesday reported 35 deaths due to Covid-19, taking its overall Covid death toll to 10,508. The state also reported 8,338 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, mounting its overall Covid tally to 11,68,997.

While the number of new cases has been coming down over the last few days in Gujarat, the death toll is on the rise with the state reporting as many as 334 deaths in the past fortnight.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of deaths on Tuesday at 8, followed by Rajkot (6), Surat (5), Bhavnagar (4), Vadodara (3), Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Navsari (2 each), and Panchmahals, Valsad, Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka and Botad (1 each).

Of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Ahmedabad continued to lead the chart with 2,702 cases, followed by Vadodara (2,196), Rajkot (635), Surat (394), Gandhinagar (287), Patan (224), Banaskantha (212), Kutch (210), Bharuch (145), Mehsana (130), Morbi and Jamnagar (116 each), and Kheda (112), among others.

The state currently has 75,464 active cases, out of which 75,235 are stable while 229 persons are on ventilator support.

A total of 16,629 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 10,83,022.

A total of 4,49,165 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total count in the state so far to above 9.83 crore.

