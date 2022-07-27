Covid vaccination is completely safe: Goa Health Minister

Panaji, July 27 Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said that COVID vaccination is completely safe and nobody should have doubts about it.

In Goa, so far only 79,655 people have taken precautionary doses. Government has set a target to complete vaccination by September 30.

"Some people come forward (to vaccinate), some have doubts. I would like to request that you don't have any doubts in your mind, vaccination is completely safe," Rane said.

He said that the government has set a target to complete the vaccination in a specific period and hence people should come forward to have a precautionary dose. "India is the only country where vaccination is provided free of cost," he said.

According to Rane, people have taken the first dose and second dose, however they hesitate to take the booster dose.

He said that in all government health centres and hospitals the COVID vaccination is available and urged people to take advantage of it.

"We want all people to remain safe, hence everyone needs to take the precautionary dose," he said.

Goa Health Department has set a target of administering precautionary doses of the vaccine to 10.5 lakh people in next two months, for which it has decided to take assistance from various concerned departments.

Rane said that the government will carry out a campaign about why booster is important, through official video and messages, which will run on every available platform.

