'Dangal' actor Suhani Bhatnagar was suffering from rare disease dermatomyositis

New Delhi, Feb 18 Following the unexpected death of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar at the age of 19, the actor's parents have now revealed the cause of her death, which was a rare condition called 'dermatomyositis'.

Interacting with the media recently, her father said that she began experiencing swelling in her hands about two months ago.

The swelling eventually spread throughout her entire body. Suhani's illness went undiagnosed for a long time until she was admitted to AIIMS 11 days ago. Tests revealed that she had a rare autoimmune disease.

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disorder characterised by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition can affect both adults and children. Adults typically develop dermatomyositis between the late 40s and early 60s. It usually appears in children between the ages of five and 15. The condition affects more females than males.

Dermatomyositis symptoms can appear suddenly or gradually. The most common signs and symptoms are skin changes and muscle weakness.

Under skin changes, a violet-coloured or dusky red rash appears, usually on the face and eyelids, but also on the knuckles, elbows, knees, chest, and back. Dermatomyositis is frequently preceded by an itchy and painful rash.

Progressive muscle weakness affects the muscles closest to the trunk, including the hips, thighs, shoulders, upper arms, and neck. The weakness affects both the left and right sides of your body, and it gradually worsens, as explained by the Clinic.

