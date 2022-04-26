DCGI grants EUA to Covaxin, Corbevax, ZyCoV-D for childern vaccination

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has made a big announcement regarding immunization of children against corona. Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted about which vaccines are allowed for vaccination of children.

The Indian Central Drug Control Agency has announced that it is approving Covaxin for ages 6 to 12,Corbevax' for ages 5 to 12 and 2 doses of ZyCoV-D for ages 12 and above. Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, will be given to children between the ages of 6 and 12, while Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E, will be given to children between the ages of 5 to 12. While, two doses of ZyCoV-D vaccine will be given to children above 12 years of age. The Union Health Minister has given information in this regard. Therefore, immunization of children will be accelerated.