Delhi HC expresses concern over Ramdev's statement on Biden, booster dose

New Delhi, Aug 17 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over a recent statement of yoga expert Ramdev on the Covid-19 vaccine efficacy pointing out that US President Joe Biden tested positive for the virus despite taking a booster dose.

"People are being named here. It can have international consequences for our relations, country's relations with foreign countries. World leaders are being named which will affect our good relations with them," Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani orally remarked.

The court was dealing with a suit filed by several doctors' associations alleging Ramdev's public statement affects them as Coronil does not cure coronavirus and it is misleading.

The bench also observed that the public at large must not be misled by making statements against allopathy.

"You are welcome to have your followers, you're welcome to have your disciples, who will believe whatever you say. But please do not mislead the public at large by saying what is more than what...," Justice Bhambhani said.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, who represented the doctors' associations, argued that Patanajali's Coronil product was claimed as a cure for Covid without any license.The matter will be further heard on August 23.

In the last hearing also, Sibal had said that the Patanjali website content claims that Coronil is a treatment for Covid-19.

According to an earlier complaint of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ramdev has allegedly been propagating false information on social media platforms against medicines being used by the medical fraternity, the Indian government, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other frontline organisations involved in the treatment of Covid patients.

