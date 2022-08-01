Delhi records second monkeypox case, nationwide tally reaches 6

New Delhi, Aug 1 Delhi on Monday reported its second monkeypox case.

A 35-year-old Nigerian man, who was admitted to the LNJP hospital, has tested positive for the infection, a source told . He is the second confirmed case of monkeypox in the city.

The foreign national was admitted two days ago to the LNJP hospital which has been designated by the government as the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection.

As per the source, the Nigerian man has no recent history of foreign travel. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and the confirmation report reached the hospital on Monday evening.

Apart from that, a suspected case of monkeypox has also been admitted to the hospital on Monday. Currently, the hospital has two suspected cases of monkeypox.

With two confirmed cases in the national capital, the nationwide tally of monkeypox infection has reached six while one person in Kerala has succumbed to the virus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor