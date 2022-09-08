Delhi reports 182 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

New Delhi, Sep 8 Delhi on Thursday reported 182 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

In the same period, the national capital ity has also reported three more Covid related deaths.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city currently stands at 1.37 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 860 out of which 591 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 255 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,73,962, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,01,309 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,487.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 123.

A total of 13,309 new tests 9,052 RT-PCR and 4,257 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,00,42,640 while 22,811 vaccines were administered - 1,381 first doses, 3,931 second doses and 17,499 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,67,50,576, according to the health bulletin.

