Delhi reports 2,146 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 10 Delhi on Wednesday reported a slight dip in new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 2,146 against 2,495 reported on previous day, however, the number of deaths rose to eight, against seven a day earlier, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has risen to 17.83 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,205, out of which 5,549 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 2,439 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,40,984, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,75,540 and the death toll has risen to 26,351.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 259.

A total of 12,036 new tests 10,613 RT-PCR and 1,423 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,96,54,075 while 13,321 vaccines were administered - 611 first doses, 2,120 second doses, and 10,590 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,59,98,295, according to the health bulletin.

