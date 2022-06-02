Delhi reports 373 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, June 2 The national capital Delhi on Thursday reported 373 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against 368 infection recorded on previous day, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

In the same period, two Covid related deaths have also been reported in the city.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly dropped to 1.85 per cent in the city. The number of active cases stands at 1,490 in Delhi.

With 448 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,79,935. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,048.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,07,637, while the death toll has risen to 26,212.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 279 in the city.

A total of 20,195 new tests 13,494 RT-PCR and 6,701 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,85,68,062, while 19,916 vaccines were administered - 2,679 first doses, 8,611 second doses, and 8,626 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,42,70,560, according to the health bulletin.

