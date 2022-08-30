Delhi reports 382 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 30 Delhi on Tuesday reported 382 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 214 the previous day, while there were five more deaths, said the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 2.85 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 2,226 out of which 1,627 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 410 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,70,547, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,99,240 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,467.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 195.

A total of 13,382 new tests 8,258 RT-PCR and 5,124 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,99,32,743 while 30,305 vaccines were administered - 1,834 first doses, 4,768 second doses, and 23,703 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,65,09,924, according to the health bulletin.

