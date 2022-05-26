Delhi reports 403 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

New Delhi, May 26 Delhi on Thursday reported a decline in Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 403, as against 424 Covid infection on the previous day, and one more death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has been declined to 1.76 per cent and the number of active cases also fell to 1,661.

With 503 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,77,198. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,180.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,05,067, while the death toll is 26,208.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 393.

A total of 22,837 new tests 15,306 RT-PCR and 7,531 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,84,37,373, while 22,197 vaccines were administered - 3,061 first doses, 9,548 second doses, and 9,588 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,41,15,021 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor