Delhi reports 498 fresh Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, July 17 Delhi on Sunday reported marginal rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 498 against 491 infection reported on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also risen to 3.57 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 1,974, out of which 1,390 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 417 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,15,749.

With new cases and deaths, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,44,015 while the death toll has reached 26,292.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 216.

A total of 13,959 new tests 9,967 RT-PCR and 3,992 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,93,18,187 while 43,665 vaccines were administered - 3,793 first doses, 7,588 second doses, and 32,284 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,54,32,046, according to the health bulletin.

