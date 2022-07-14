Delhi reports 520 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

New Delhi, July 14 Delhi on Thursday reported a rise in fresh Covid infections in last 24 hours, at 520 against 490 reported on previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also increased to 3.44 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 1,935, out of which 1,318 are being treated in home isolation.

With 550 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,14,201.

The total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,42,425 while the death toll has reached 26,289.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 233.

A total of 15,114 new tests 10,146 RT-PCR and 4,968 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,92,73,616 while 24,004 vaccines were administered - 2,443 first doses, 5,380 second doses, and 16,181 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,53,27,140, according to the bulletin.

