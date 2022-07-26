Delhi reports 781 new Covid cases, two deaths

New Delhi, July 26 Delhi on Tuesday reported a major rise in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 781 against 463 reported the previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally declined to 6.40 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 2,862, out of which 1,914 are being treated in home isolation.

With 465 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,20,569, while the total caseload of the city stands at 19,49,736 and the death toll at 26,305.

There are 166 Covid containment zones.

A total of 12,209 new tests 7,360 RT-PCR and 4,849 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,94,29,859 while 24,654 vaccines were administered - 3,094 first doses, 3,552 second doses, and 18,008 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,56,85,177, according to the health bulletin.

