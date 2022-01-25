Delhi reports marginal rise in Covid cases, 31 new deaths

New Delhi, Jan 25 Delhi on Tuesday reported a marginal rise on Covid cases, at 6,028, as against 5,760 on Monday, while there were 31 fresh deaths.

The positivity rate has come down to 10.55 per cent with active Covid cases declining to 42,010 as per the Health Department bulletin.

The new cases and deaths have taken the tally to 18,03,499, and the death toll to 25,681.

Meanwhile, with the recovery rate climbing at 96.24 per cent, the active case rate stands at 2.32 per cent while the death rate is 1.42 per cent.

With 9,127 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,35,808. A total of 33,602 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

However, the number of Covid containment zones has risen to 44,547 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 57,132 new tests 42,607 RT-PCR and 14,525 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,45,76,746.

Out of 85,418 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 36,931 were first doses and 35,853 second doses. Meanwhile, 12,634 precautionary doses were also administered in last 24 hrs. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,92,74,125 according to the health bulletin.

