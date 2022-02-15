Delhi reports marginal rise in Covid cases, 5 more deaths

New Delhi, Feb 15 Delhi on Tuesday reported marginal rise in new Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 756 against 586 on the previous day, while there were five more deaths, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate has risen to 1.52 per cent in the city, but active cases have reduced to 3,337, it said.

With recovery rate climbing to 98.41 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.18 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.

With 830 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,23,244. A total of 2,167 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 14,686.

The fresh infections and deaths has pushed the tally to 18,52,662 and the death toll to 26,081.

Meanwhile, a total of 49,792 new tests 39,724 RT-PCR and 10,068 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,57,19,531.

Out of 91,677 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 12,985 were first doses and 72,645 second doses. Meanwhile, 6,047 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,06,27,070, according to the health bulletin.

