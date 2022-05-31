Delhi's daily Covid tally rises to 373, one death

New Delhi, May 31 Delhi on Tuesday saw its Covid tally rise again, at 373 cases in the last 24 hours, against 212 recorded on previous day, as well as reporting one more death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly dropped to 2.15 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 1,603.

With 255 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,79,083. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,165.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,06,896, while the death toll is 26,210.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 521 in the city.

A total of 17,371 new tests 10,999 RT-PCR and 6,372 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,85,26,720, while 23,783 vaccines were administered - 2,704 first doses, 10,077 second doses, and 11,002 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,42,29,428 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor