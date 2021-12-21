Global Covid caseload tops 275.4 mn

Washington, Dec 21 The global coronavirus caseload has topped 275.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.36 million and vaccinations to over 8.72 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 275,438,382 and 5,360,382, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,726,609,684.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 51,097,528 and 807,945, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,746,838 infections and 477,554 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,215,856 infections and 617,873 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (11,518,116), Russia (10,064,290), Turkey (9,191,851), France (8,745,272), Germany (6,834,488), Iran (6,173,369), Spain (5,535,231), Italy (5,405,360), Argentina (5,395,044) and Colombia (5,109,022), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (297,863), Russia (292,331), Peru (202,225), the UK (147,722), Indonesia (144,013), Italy (135,778), Iran (131,124), Colombia (129,487), France (122,702), Argentina (116,930) and Germany (108,484).

