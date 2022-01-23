Gurugram: 50% in 15-18 age group got 1st Covid vax

Gurugram, Jan 23 At least 50 per cent of the eligible population in the 15-18 age group has been given the first dose of Covaxin in just 20 days.

The campaign was started on January 3 in Gurugram.

Gurugram Civil Surgeon, Virender Yadav informed that according to the data provided by the state government, a target has been set to vaccinate about two lakh adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the district.

In this sequence, from January 3 to January 23, 1,00,711 people in the above age group have been vaccinated.

"Covaxin has been approved by the Central Government for this age group. Under which its slots are being made available at all the health centres of the district. Apart from this, vaccination centres have also been set up in various government and private schools of the district," he informed.

MP Singh, the nodal officer and deputy civil surgeon of the vaccination campaign in the district, said that 439 people have been vaccinated on Sunday.

"At least 6,060 slots will be available as the first dose of Covaxin through offline and online medium. Along with this, vaccination centres have also been set up at GD Goenka School and Vedas International School in the area under Primary Health Ghanghola and SD Adarsh School located in Sector 47 under PHC Tigra," Singh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor