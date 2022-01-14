Gurugram dist reports 3,897 fresh Covid cases

Gurugram, Jan 14 A total of 3,897 new Covid-19 cases highest in the last six months, were recorded on Friday in Haryana's Gurugram district, officials said.

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 deaths were reported in the Millennium City. The Covid toll in the district has risen to 931, officials said.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 2,07,642, according to the official daily health bulletin.

A total of 1,89,172 patients have been cured and discharged, including 1,531 on Friday.

Gurugram now has 17,539 active cases, including 17,401 in-home isolation.

"The number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city. We are registering more than 2,000 plus cases from the last few days. We are working hard to contain spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid norms and maintain social distancing rules," Gurugram Civil Surgeon, Dr Virender Yadav said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Friday said that as per fresh directions given by the state government in light of Covid surge, restrictions have already been placed.

He also said that there is no shortage of bed, oxygen and ventilator in hospitals for Covid patients in Gurugram district.

