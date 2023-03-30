Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases

Gurugram, March 30 A rapid increase in new Covid cases has been recorded in Haryana's Gurugram district.

The district on March 26 recorded 39 Covid cases, 46 cases were reported on March 27, 57 on March 28, and on Wednesday (March 29) the numbers stood at 75.

In the last 13 days, a total of 358 new cases have been reported.

The number of active patients was 243 (as of Wednesday), out of which 239 are in home isolation.

The Covid numbers are released by the administration in the evening.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 3,01,734, according to the official daily health bulletin.

A total of 3,00,460 have been cured and discharged since the outbreak of pandemic in 2020.

"It has been observed that people can be safe if they follow the necessary guidelines of the health department," a health official said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Virender Yadav said that efforts are being made by the district administration to prevent the spread of the corona infection.

The Covid positivity rate in Gurugram is 3.67 per cent.

"In the last few months, we have had several patients who suffered from Covid-like symptoms, such as high fever, dry cough, and sore throat. These symptoms usually persisted for less than a week, with their intensity peaking for 1 or 2 days before subsiding. While these symptoms may look similar to those exhibited by Covid patients, however, these are the symptoms of illnesses caused by influenza," Dr Arunesh Kumar, Senior Consultant and Head of Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine, Paras Hospital, Gurugram said.

