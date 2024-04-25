High Blood Pressure Symptoms in Men: The Hidden Signs You Need to Know

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a serious problem. But one concern is that many people do not know that they have the problem of high blood pressure. Millions of people worldwide suffer from high blood pressure. If this problem is ignored for a long time, you may develop many serious heart diseases. In this case, if this problem is identified in time, a big risk can be avoided. Today we are going to tell some similar symptoms.

Symptoms of high blood pressure in men

1) Constant chest pain is one of the early symptoms of high blood pressure. If you have constant chest pain, it can be a sign of high blood pressure and heart disease.

2) When the blood pressure increases, headache continues. There are many causes of headache. But high blood pressure can also be a cause of headache.

3) Difficulty breathing can be an early sign of high BP. Repetitive shortness of breath and chest pain while breathing can be a sign of high blood pressure.

4) Hypertension also causes vision problems. Men who experience blurred vision or vision problems should be tested for high BP immediately.

5) High blood pressure also causes nosebleeds. When blood pressure rises more than necessary. Then blood comes from the nose. In such a case, blood pressure should be tested immediately after showing it to the doctor and get proper treatment.

If you have any of the above symptoms, consult your family doctor.