How dangerous is NeoCov for humans ?, check out what experts have to say

Another covid variant has been found while the world is already battling the Omicron variant. Chinese researchers have uncovered information about a new coronavirus variant called Neocov. The virus is said to be found in bats in South Africa.

Can it enter the human body? How dangerous is this for humans? Is it just a hoax? Let's see what the experts say in that regard ...

Discussions have begun about Delta, Delta Plus, Omicron, and now the new coronavirus Neocov. Research by Chinese researchers has shown that this type of coronavirus is found in bats and is likely to enter the human body. At the same time, it can spread rapidly, the research said. What do the doctors have to say about it?

Will this virus really be harmful to humans? According to the Russian news agency Taas, the WHO has told us that it is aware of the latest findings by scientists in Wuhan, and whether it will affect humans. It needs more study, he said.

The NeoCov virus is not new. This virus is related to the MERS-CoV virus. In 2012, the virus was found in Middle Eastern countries. It is similar to the SARS Cove 2, which caused the corona virus to spread to humans. The virus is transmitted by a receptor protein called ACE 2 in bats. Mutations can spread the virus to humans. However, doctors say that at present, the possibility of such a mutation is very low.

While the omicron virus infection has not yet subsided, a new variant has been found. But unless it is studied by scientists around the world and its mutation effects are clarified by experts. Until then, there is no reason to panic about such viruses, experts say.